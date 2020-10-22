Senior Killed in Crash with Semi on Manitoba Highway











A man from the RM of Dufferin has died following a collision involving a semi-trailer truck.

Manitoba RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Road 35 N and Road 20 W, located approximately seven kilometres east of Carman, in the RM of Dufferin.

Police say a semi-trailer truck, being driven by a 60-year-old RM of Dufferin man, was travelling north on Road 20 W when it entered the intersection and collided with a westbound pickup, being driven by a 76-year-old man.

The driver of the pickup was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.