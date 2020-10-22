Two Manitoba Teens Drown After Falling Through Ice













Two teens have drowned after Manitoba RCMP say they fell through an ice-covered marsh area north of Portage la Prairie.

RCMP were called for a report of two unknown males attempting to enter a residence on Cherry Road in Delta, Manitoba at around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The homeowner, who called police out of concern, reported the two had claimed they were looking for the home of someone they knew.

Police arrived to find the pair had left but were still believed to be in the area. Officers began looking when they heard calls of distress coming from the marsh area of the community.

Officers and a police dog were able to track the males where they had noticed something had broken through the ice into the water.

The males, aged 18 from Brandon, and 17 from Portage la Prairie, didn’t resurface and are considered deceased. Their bodies were recovered on Wednesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.