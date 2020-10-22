Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Vehicle













WINNIPEG — A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night near the Disraeli Freeway and Henry Avenue.

Police say the pedestrian was hit at around 8 p.m. and transported to hospital. The man driving the vehicle remained at the scene and met with officers.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).