New Beverage Recycling Bins Pop Up in Six Winnipeg Parks











5 Shares

Visitors to six Winnipeg parks now have a greater incentive to recycle empty beverage containers instead of tossing them in the trash.

The Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association (CBCRA) has installed six Recycle Everywhere bins in King’s Park, La Vérendrye Park, Parc Joseph Royal, Provencher Park and Whittier Park. Vimy Ridge Park will see bins by early next week.

“With partners like the City of Winnipeg, we are enabling new products to be made, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing litter in streets and parks,” says Ken Friesen, CBCRA’s executive director.

“Year after year, we are encouraged by Manitoban’s commitment to recycle, which is evident by the 68 per cent beverage container recovery rate. When we look at specific containers, such as PET and #1 plastic beverage containers, we see even higher rates, at 77 per cent.”

It’s the first time each of the six parks are receiving the bins. The pilot project comes after a St. Vital Park initiative, which saw 16 bins provided and installed by CBCRA and Recycle Everywhere last year.