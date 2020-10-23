Bowman Not Seeking Third Term as Winnipeg’s Mayor











122 Shares

WINNIPEG — Mayor Brian Bowman won’t be seeking a third term as the city’s top politician in 2022.

Bowman made the announcement during a news conference on Friday, saying he didn’t want to become a career politician.

“For my remaining two years in office, I’ll continue to focus on building a community we can all be proud to call home,” Bowman said.

“And for each and every day over the next two years I’ll continue to work with the energy and commitment expected of our city’s leader, and in the best interests of our residents rather than the best interests of re-election.”

Bowman, Winnipeg’s 43rd mayor, was first elected in 2014 and handsomely won a re-election bid in 2018.

“Who serves as Mayor matters,” Bowman continued. “There are so many exceptional community and business leaders in Winnipeg today who could serve with honour as Mayor. I’m providing two years advance notice of my plans not to run again so that our community can, with the benefit of time, elect the best possible person to serve as Winnipeg’s 44th Mayor.”

Despite the announcement, Bowman made it clear that his focus right now is on the COVID-19 pandemic and serving Winnipeggers until the end of his term.

“We have some big issues affecting our community right now and over the coming years. In particular, helping our community weather the storm during the pandemic will remain my top priority. And, as this storm passes, we will once again better focus on building our city for a million people strong.”

Bowman, who previously practised as a lawyer before holding public officer, said he has no aspirations for running in another political capacity.

Statement from Mayor Brian Bowman pic.twitter.com/pIhKUXKRs7 — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) October 23, 2020