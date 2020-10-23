163 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; One Additional Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 163 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 3,935.

One additional death was also announced — a man in his 80s from Winnipeg health region. The case is linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place.

Health officials say there are 1,855 active cases, 2,032 people have recovered, 51 people are in the hospital, including eight in the intensive care unit. Forty-eight people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 1 case in Prairie Mountain Health region

• 8 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 7 cases in the Northern health region

• 19 cases in the Southern Health region

• 128 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,642 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 236,023.

Personal care home outbreaks

Outbreaks have been declared at Holy Family Personal Care Home, Concordia Personal Care Home, Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre Personal Care Home and Maples Long-Term Care Home, all in Winnipeg. All four facilities have been elevated to red on the province’s Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.