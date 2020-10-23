COVID-19 Tests by Appointment Opening to More Manitobans











More Manitobans living outside of Winnipeg can soon book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test.

Beginning Monday, October 26, the online and telephone appointment-based system will be available for tests conducted in Dauphin, Swan River, Brandon (Keystone Centre site), Winkler, Steinbach, Portage la Prairie, Flin Flon, The Pas and Thompson.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-855-268-4318 or by visiting Manitoba.ca.

The province rolled out the appointment-based system in Winnipeg on October 19, beginning at 604 St. Mary’s Road, 2735 Pembina Highway and 1181 Portage Avenue. More than 1,500 appointments have since been made by phone and 760 online in Winnipeg.

Appointments aren’t required for drive-thru testing sites and people are only asked to seek a test if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.