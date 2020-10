Woman in Custody Following Death in Northern Manitoba













Manitoba RCMP have a 35-year-old woman in custody following a death in Garden Hill.

Island Lake RCMP received a report of an unconscious man at around 2:45 a.m. Friday on a roadway in the community. The 35-year-old was found with serious injuries and pronounced deceased at the local nursing station.

The death is being treated as a homicide.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and charges haven’t been laid against the woman in custody.

Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate.