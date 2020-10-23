Three Charged in Drugs, Weapons Seizure on Peguis First Nation













Fisher Branch RCMP have seized drugs and cash as part of an investigation on Peguis First Nation.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Wednesday, where they seized 48 grams of cocaine, more than $19,000 in cash, several edged weapons and drug-related paraphernalia.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, along with a 21-year-old woman, were arrested. The three accused will appear in court in Peguis on January 19, 2021, on a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.