Home » News » Three Charged in Drugs, Weapons Seizure on Peguis First Nation

Three Charged in Drugs, Weapons Seizure on Peguis First Nation

October 23, 2020 1:47 PM | News


Peguis First Nation Seizure

RCMP on Peguis First Nation seized drugs, cash and several weapons on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Fisher Branch RCMP have seized drugs and cash as part of an investigation on Peguis First Nation.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Wednesday, where they seized 48 grams of cocaine, more than $19,000 in cash, several edged weapons and drug-related paraphernalia.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, along with a 21-year-old woman, were arrested. The three accused will appear in court in Peguis on January 19, 2021, on a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.


Tags: Crime | Drugs | Manitoba | RCMP

TRENDING VIDEOS