153 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; Two Additional Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 153 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 4,088.

Two additional deaths were also announced — both women in their 70s from the Winnipeg health region. Both cases were previously announced and one is linked to an outbreak at Misericordia Place.

Health officials say there are 1,922 active cases, 2,116 people have recovered, 65 people are in the hospital, including 10 in the intensive care unit. Fifth people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 8 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 15 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 15 cases in the Northern health region

• 24 cases in the Southern Health region

• 91 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Updated laboratory testing numbers weren’t available Saturday due to scheduled systems upgrades. Data is expected to be available on Sunday.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.