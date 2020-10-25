161 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday; 4 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 161 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 4,249.

Four additional deaths were also announced — a man in his 50s, a woman in her 90s, linked to an outbreak at Parkview Place, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 70s, linked to an outbreak at Parkview Place.

Health officials say there are 2,053 active cases, 2,142 people have recovered, 77 people are in the hospital, including 15 in the intensive care unit. Fifty-four people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 7 cases in the Northern health region

• 4 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 30 cases in the Southern Health region

• 110 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,362 tests were completed on Friday and an additional 2,252 on Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 240,639.

St. Boniface Hospital suspends most patient visits, COVID-19 cases increase

St. Boniface Hospital has suspended patient visits, except for end-of-life situations and labouring patients. In a statement, the hospital said it had 22 confirmed positive cases of the virus as of Saturday. Outbreaks at the hospital have been linked to three units, as staff work to contain any further spread.

Scheduled appointments at the hospital will continue as planned, but all patients arriving for an appointment will be pre-screened and have to answer health questions.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.