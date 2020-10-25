Ontario Woman Killed in Crash Near Oakbank











A 34-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12, just north of Garven Road near Oakbank.

Manitoba RCMP say it happened at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday when a southbound SUV lost control and entered into the lane of a northbound pickup truck and collided head-on.

The woman driving the SUV, from Neebing, Ontario, was transported to local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The 29-year-old Lockport man driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a third vehicle was at the scene and may have been involved in the collision. RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Oakbank detachment at (204) 444-3847.