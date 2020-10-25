Two Killed in Rollover Crash in Tache











4 Shares

Two people have died following a single-vehicle rollover in the RM of Tache.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Seine River Bridge on Highway 210 in the RM of Tache.

Police say a car was travelling northbound on Highway 210 when it drifted onto the shoulder of the road, striking the concrete railing of the bridge. The vehicle then flipped onto its side.

The 63-year-old Ste. Anne, Manitoba man driving the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to police. His 45-year-old male passenger, from Scanterbury, Manitoba, was wearing a seatbelt and was also pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.