100 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; One Additional Death

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 100 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 4,349.

One additional death was also announced — a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg region, a female in her 80s related to the outbreak at Parkview Place.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 2,117 active cases, 2,177 people have recovered, 80 people are in the hospital, including 15 in the intensive care unit. Fifty-five people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 5 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 10 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 11 cases in the Southern Health region

• 73 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,131 tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 242,787.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.