Man Presumed Drowned After Falling Off Manitoba Bridge into River

Manitoba RCMP say a 32-year-old man is presumed drowned after falling off a train bridge and into the river near Gypsumville.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. Sunday after a report that the man and his younger sister were walking across the bridge when he fell in.

Officers, along with the local fire department and volunteers from the community, conducted a search of the river and the shoreline but have yet to locate the man.

He is presumed deceased as the search continued on Monday.

Gypsumville RCMP continue to investigate.