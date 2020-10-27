184 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; 3 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 184 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 4,532.

Three additional deaths were also announced — a woman in her 60s linked to the Parkview Place outbreak, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s, both linked to an outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital.

Health officials say there are 2,238 active cases, 2,236 people have recovered, 83 people are in the hospital, including 15 in the intensive care unit. Fifty-eight people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 8 cases in the Northern health region

• 4 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 19 cases in the Southern Health region

• 144 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,721 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 244,606.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.