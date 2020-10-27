Portage la Prairie Men Charged in Weapons Seizure











6 Shares

Two men have been charged after Portage la Prairie RCMP seized several weapons from a vehicle.

Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a home on Tupper Street North in Portage la Prairie just before 2 a.m. last Sunday.

Two unknown men were sitting inside when one of them exited and started screaming that he had a gun. The vehicle then took off, only to return a short time later.

Police arrived at around 2:35 a.m. and while speaking to the driver, noticed a knife inside the vehicle. Both men were arrested.

Officers found three large knives inside, including a machete. A fourth knife was found outside the vehicle, as well as a can of bear mace. No firearm was located.

Kyle Richard, 24, and Brennen Roulette, 24, both of Portage la Prairie, face weapons charges.

Roulette was released, while Richard remains in custody with additional charges of failing to comply with release conditions and six counts of breach of probation.