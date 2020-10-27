Two Manitoba Employers Prosecuted for Workplace Incidents











13 Shares

Two Manitoba employers have been fined after workers were injured while on the job.

Manitoba Finance announced the prosecutions Tuesday surrounding Cobalt Industries Ltd. and J & R Excavating Ltd.

A worker for Portage la Prairie-based Cobalt Industries Ltd. was critically injured on November 3, 2017 when he fell approximately 54 feet to the ground while covering an opening on top of a flour bin. After a thorough investigation by Workplace Safety and Health officials, the employer was fined $52,000 and an additional $8,000 to be used for educating the public on occupational safety and health.

On September 19, 2017, a Brandon-based J & R Excavating Ltd. worker was attempting to free a gravel truck and trailer, which were stuck at a gravel pit located near Pierson. As the worker was attaching a tow chain to the front of the truck, a second worker operating an excavator began to push the trailer. The worker’s jacket sleeve became entangled in the wheel of the truck causing critical injuries. After a thorough investigation by WSH officials, the employer was fined $17,500.

The province is reminding employers to ensure that workplaces are safe and workers are adequately trained to perform their duties.