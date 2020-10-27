Union Calling for Inspections at Manitoba Care Homes with COVID-19 Outbreaks











WINNIPEG — The union representing staff at 10 private personal care homes in Manitoba is calling on health officials to begin immediate inspections of the facilities.

The call to action from CUPE comes after it was revealed Tuesday that Maples Personal Care Home, operated by Revera, has 70 active cases of COVID-19, including seven staff.

Revera also operates Parkview Place in Winnipeg, the scene of the deadliest outbreak in Manitoba with 19 deaths so far.

“We need to be proactive and have public officials inspect these privately-operated homes,” says Shannon McAteer, CUPE health care coordinator.

“The results of the inspection during the Parkview Place outbreak yielded important findings and recommendations, including staffing and personal protective equipment (PPE) that can help that facility fight the spread of COVID-19, but we cannot let other facilities get to that point.”

CUPE wants public health officials, including the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, to conduct in-person reviews at all private care homes with current outbreaks, and automatically launch inspections at future outbreaks to ensure each home is prepared for and can prevent an outbreak.

Manitoba announced 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest single-day total so far since the pandemic began.