1 Share

A 51-year-old Thompson man has died following a single-vehicle rollover in Snow Lake.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the crash at around 3 p.m. on Monday on Provincial Road 392 at Lakeshore Drive.

Police say the man was driving a cement truck on PR 392 when he lost control on a curve and rolled into the ditch.

The driver was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

Snow Lake RCMP continue to investigate.