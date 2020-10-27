Winnipeg Goldeyes Exercise Options on 11 Players













The Winnipeg Goldeyes made multiple moves Tuesday by exercising the 2021 options on 11 players.

The Fish retain the American Association rights to these players for next season by exercising such options, but each player must still be signed to a new contract.

At the conclusion of the 2020 season, the Goldeyes returned right-handed pitcher Frank Duncan (Kansas City), outfielder Jordan George (Kansas City), right-handed pitcher Kent Hasler (Sioux City), catcher John Nester (Cleburne), and infielder/outfielder Darnell Sweeney (Kansas City) to their original clubs. All five had been selected by the Goldeyes in the American Association Dispersal Draft on June 16.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Brandon Cumpton’s contract was returned to the Mexican League’s Diablos Rojos del Mexico City, catcher Nick Oddo was traded to the Frontier League’s Schaumburg Boomers to complete an earlier deal from August 4, and the Goldeyes released outfielder Breland Almadova, left-handed pitcher Evan Grills, and outfielder Jonathan Moroney.

The 2021 American Association season is scheduled to begin next May.