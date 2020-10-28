170 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; 3 Additional Deaths











81 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 170 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 4,701.

Three additional deaths were also announced — a man in his 80s from Winnipeg linked to the Victoria Hospital outbreak, a woman in her 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region linked to the Misericordia Place outbreak and a man in his 40s also from the Interlake–Eastern health region.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said there are 2,334 active cases, 2,306 people have recovered, 89 people are in the hospital, including 19 in the intensive care unit. Sixty-one people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 26 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 6 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 18 cases in the Southern Health region

• 117 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,437 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 248,077.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.