Suspect Charged in Ellice Avenue Homicide













Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in relation to the death of Dennis Tougas Beardy.

Beardy, 20, was found injured in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue on October 20 and pronounced deceased.

Officers arrested Sidney Sheldon Rene Racette, 35, on October 25 and charged him with second-degree murder. Racette has also been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).