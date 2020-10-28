Gypsumville RCMP Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19











A Manitoba RCMP officer who worked in Gypsumville and surrounding areas has tested positive for COVID-19.

RCMP say the general duty officer worked October 19-21 and notified public health officials of the positive test result on October 26.

Contact tracing efforts are now underway with people identified as close contacts will be given further information on the next steps.

“The Manitoba RCMP has implemented numerous safety precautions throughout detachments across the province, including physical barriers, increased hand-washing stations, and requiring that when possible, officers wear masks when interacting with the public,” RCMP said in a release.

Police are recommending members of the public call their local detachment with questions, and to only attend a detachment when it is necessary.