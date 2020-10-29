Record-High 193 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 193 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 4,894.

One additional death was also announced — a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region. The death is not linked to any current outbreaks.

Health officials say there are 2,409 active cases, 2,423 people have recovered, and 97 people are in the hospital, including 17 in the intensive care unit. Sixty-two people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 21 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 10 cases in the Northern health region

• 4 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 19 cases in the Southern Health region

• 139 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,375 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 251,461.

New round of outbreaks

An outbreak has been declared at Collège Louis-Riel in Winnipeg. There are seven cases linked to the school and 10 cohorts are self-isolating as well as other staff and students. The transmission sources are being investigated. The decision has been made to move the whole school to remote learning.

Outbreaks have also been declared in the medicine unit of Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach and the KeKiNan Centre Inc. in Winnipeg. All units and facilities have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.