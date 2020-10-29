New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in Polo Park Area











WINNIPEG — A new COVID-19 testing site is opening to the public at the Manitoba Public Insurance building in the Polo Park area.

The drive-thru location at 125 King Edward Street in Winnipeg will begin operating Saturday, October 31 and be available daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site is said to accommodate 400 tests per day once fully established.

King Edward MPI customers with existing road and knowledge tests will be asked to attend to the new location on Ellice Avenue.

The location joins other recently established testing sites in Winnipeg including a drive-thru site at 1066 Nairn Avenue and a mobile unit at 1181 Portage Avenue.

Additional drive-thru and drive-up sites will open in Winnipeg, Winkler, Portage la Prairie and Arborg in the coming days and weeks.

Only those Manitobans experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should seek a test.