City Closing Some Services Under Winnipeg’s Code Red Restrictions













The City of Winnipeg is closing several facilities and changing how the public accesses city services as tougher public health restrictions come into effect.

Starting Monday, the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region will move to red (critical) on the province’s Pandemic Response System due to rising COVID-19 case numbers.

The city will be suspending all of its recreation and leisure programs and services, including Leisure Guide programming, and closing all city-owned and operated recreation facilities, gyms, indoor pools, arenas, and libraries effective Saturday, October 31 until further notice.

The city is also closing the council building to members of the public on Saturday, and City Hall wedding ceremonies are being suspended.