Manitobans will get an extra hour of sleep Sunday as clocks roll back to end daylight saving time.

At 2 a.m. on November 1, clocks should be set to 1 a.m.

The time change takes place in most of Canada, while some provinces remain at the same time year-round.

Under the Official Time Act, daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday in November and resumes the second Sunday in March.