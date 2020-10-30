Charges Laid in Fatal William Whyte Assault













Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a fatal assault in the William Whyte neighbourhood on October 12.

Denzel Allan Anthony Constant, 24, was confronted by an unknown man near the intersection of Salter Street and Burrows Avenue, who demanded his property. When he turned over his items, police say Constant was assaulted and the suspect fled.

The victim died from his injuries the following day and was found deceased in a residential suite at a building in the 800 block of Main Street.

Derrik Lawrence Edward Smith, 21, was arrested on Thursday. He has been charged with manslaughter, robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

Smith has been detained in custody.