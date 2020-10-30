Stretch of Leila Avenue Closing This Weekend











WINNIPEG — A section of westbound Leila Avenue will be temporarily closed this weekend.

The city says the closure will be in effect at 9:30 a.m. today west of the entrance of the Garden City Square shopping mall to McPhillips Street until 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2 for a water main repair.

There will be no access to McPhillips Street from westbound Leila Avenue during this time.

Westbound traffic on Leila Avenue will also still be able to access retail stores at the Garden City Shopping Centre, but the city suggests motorists consider using alternate routes while this closure is in place.