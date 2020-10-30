Reduced Speed Limits Coming to Manitoba Communities











8 Shares

WINNIPEG — The province is proposing amended speed limits in several Manitoba communities to improve road safety.

Following a 45-day public consultation period last summer, multiple provincial roadways in Headingley, Niverville, and Springfield were looked at as candidates for reduced speeds.

“The core value of our government is the safety of Manitobans and speeds that motorists travel greatly influence the severity of collisions and injuries or fatalities due to collisions,” Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said on Friday.

“The proposed speed reductions will improve the level of safety on Manitoba’s roadways.”

The following roads will see a proposed reduction in speed limits under the Highway Traffic Act:

• PR 206 in the RM of Springfield – reduce the speed limit to 70 km/h from 90 km/h for 300 metres north and 300 metres south at its intersection with PR 213 (Garven Road)

• PR 241 and PR 334 in the RM of Headingley – reduce the speed limit to 70 km/h from 80 km/h on an approximate total of 5.7 kilometres of road between PTH 100 and Taylor Bridge

• PR 311 in the town of Niverville – extend the western limit of the existing 70 km/h speed limit at the west end of the town of Niverville, west to a point 200 metres west of the centre line of Krahn Road and extend the eastern limit of the existing 70 km/h speed limit at the east end of the town of Niverville, east to a point 50 metres east of the east limit of Sixth Avenue