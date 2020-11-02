241 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday; 5 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 241 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 6,275.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, related to an outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, related to an outbreak at Parkview Place

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, related to an outbreak at Simkin Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region related to an outbreak at Maples personal care home

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,455 active cases, 2,740 people have recovered, and 124 people are in the hospital, including 18 in the intensive care unit. Eighty people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 35 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 29 cases in the Northern health region

• 11 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 44 cases in the Southern Health region

• 122 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,458 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 262,571.

Households must self-isolate if anyone is symptomatic

Beginning today in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region, anyone who is symptomatic, or has a household member who is symptomatic, must have the entire household self-isolate pending the results of a COVID-19 test. The symptomatic individual needs to stay in their own room and, if possible, use their own bathroom and not use common areas. Exemptions are in place for asymptomatic household members if they are a health-care worker or first responder.

Two more outbreaks in Winnipeg

Outbreaks have been declared at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg and Poseidon Care Centre in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System. In addition, an outbreak at Calvary Place Personal Care Home in Winnipeg has been declared over.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.