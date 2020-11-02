IIU Probing Man’s Death in Custody of Manitoba RCMP











2 Shares

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the death of a man following his arrest by RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac.

The IIU says the 27-year-old man was taken into custody on October 30 when officers received a call about a highly agitated male. RCMP say officers arrived to find the man in possession of a machete and making threats towards workers on Lake Road SE on the Ebb and Flow First Nation. The suspect had to be restrained by police and was transported to the local detachment, where he collapsed in medical distress.

The IIU says EMS attended the detachment and first aid was administered. The man was eventually taken to Ste. Rose Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses or anyone who has information or video footage is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.