103 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday; 5 Additional Deaths











45 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 103 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 6,377.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, related to an outbreak at the Maples personal care home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 3,495 active cases, 2,797 people have recovered, and 130 people are in the hospital, including 20 in the intensive care unit. Eighty-five people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 13 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 12 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 15 cases in the Southern Health region

• 61 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,410 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 265,264.

Public health officials have advised outbreaks have been declared at Fred Douglas Lodge personal care home, Seine River Retirement Home and Misericordia Health Centre’s Transitional Care unit. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.