Manitoba Calls for Volunteers at COVID-19 Testing Sites, Health-Care Facilities

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is asking for volunteers to support workers at COVID-19 testing sites and within health-care facilities.

The province says volunteers are needed to help with various tasks at COVID-19 test sites, support screening at health facilities and provide other health system supports to assist front-line workers.

“Manitobans have a long and proud history of stepping up, facing challenges head on and helping one another, especially during times of need,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“At the beginning of this pandemic we called on Manitobans to join HelpNextDoorMB to connect with those in need of assistance, and thousands of people came forward to help. Now, we are asking for ‘Team Manitoba’ to shine again to support our health system’s COVID-19 fight.”

Winnipeg and the Prairie Mountain Health regions will be the first to see the service, with further expansions to be considered in the coming weeks.

People can register and create a profile at HelpNextDoorMB.ca — a service launched by the province in March to connect Manitobans in need. The website is also used to support people needing goods or services, such as grocery and medication delivery, snow clearing and various other necessities.

Since the website launched in the spring, more than 7,000 Manitobans from 176 communities have signed up to help someone in need.