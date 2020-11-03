Home » News » Two Charged in Dauphin Firearms, Drug Bust

Two Charged in Dauphin Firearms, Drug Bust

November 3, 2020 10:37 AM | News

Dauphin Seizure

Dauphin RCMP seized guns, cocaine, cash and drug-related paraphernalia on October 29, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Two people from Dauphin have been charged after an RCMP search warrant turned up numerous firearms, cocaine, cash and drug-related paraphernalia.

The seizure took place October 29 at a home on Triangle Road in Dauphin.

Rodney Flatfoot, 38, and Lana Holly Flatfoot, 38, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and numerous firearms offences.

Both accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court on December 29, 2020.

RCMP continue to investigate.


