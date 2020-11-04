374 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday; 2 Additional Deaths











68 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 374 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 6,751.

Two additional deaths were also announced in the Winnipeg region — a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Maples personal care home and a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,772 active cases, 2,892 people have recovered, and 140 people are in the hospital, including 21 in the intensive care unit. Eighty-seven people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 14 cases in the Northern health region

• 5 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 67 cases in the Southern Health region

• 276 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,163 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 268,504.

Public health officials have advised that outbreaks have been declared at the Keeyask Generating Station and Actionmarguerite. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.