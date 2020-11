Manitoba RCMP have charged an Altona man after seizing a stolen firearm from a residence in the RM of Stanley.

RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a home on October 27 and located the gun equipped with a homemade silencer, ammunition, several crossbows and other types of small weapons.

Before executing the warrant, police arrested Sergio Cruz, 22, who was taken into custody on several weapons charges.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.