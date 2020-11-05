Several Arrested for Illegally Night Hunting in Manitoba











Several more people have been arrested for illegal night hunting this week in Manitoba.

Manitoba Conservation and Climate says early Wednesday, two men from Brandon were arrested for allegedly night hunting from a vehicle northeast of Spruce Woods Provincial Park.

A 2015 Toyota Tundra truck was seized, as well as a rifle, a spotlight, various other hunting equipment and a wild boar carcass.

With the help of aerial surveillance, a second incident was observed south of Sidney early on Wednesday. Three suspects fled from a vehicle into a forested area and conservation officers on the ground were able to secure their location. Using thermal imaging from the aerial unit and a K9 unit, officers arrested two men from Portage la Prairie and issued them appearance notices.

A late 1990s-model GMC truck, as well as various pieces of hunting equipment and a white-tailed deer carcass, were seized. The province issued a restitution order for $1,500 for the illegal killing of the white-tailed deer. Officers continue to search for the third suspect.

Also early on Wednesday, conservation officers witnessed an incident of night hunting northwest of Mafeking. One individual was observed spotlighting from PTH 77 onto private land. Officers arrested a man from Barrows and his vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, as well as a rifle, a spotlight and various other hunting items were seized.

On Tuesday, four men from Brandon were also arrested for hunting using a spotlight near Carberry.