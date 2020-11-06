243 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday; 5 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 243 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 7,419.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 40s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Interlake–Eastern region

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Manor

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,286 active cases, 3,037 people have recovered, and 161 people are in the hospital, including 20 in the intensive care unit. Ninety-six people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 23 cases in the Northern health region

• 15 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 52 cases in the Southern Health region

• 136 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,212 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 275,342.

Southern Health moving to red

The Southern Health region is moving to red (critical) on the Pandemic Response System on Monday, November 9. The restrictions follow Winnipeg’s current public health orders, which took effect on November 2.

• Bars and restaurants will be closed except for take-out and delivery.

• Most retail will be reduced to 25 percent capacity.

• Sports and recreation programming will be suspended.

• Gyms and fitness centres will have reduced capacity to 25 percent and masks will be mandatory, even when exercising.

• Movie theatres and concert halls will close.

• Personal services have no change and stay at 50 percent capacity.

• Faith-based gatherings are reduced to 15 percent or 100 people, whichever is lower.

• Non-urgent and elective surgeries and diagnostics will be suspended. Scheduled surgeries in a number of essential and time-sensitive areas will continue to be performed including cancer, cardiac and trauma. Patients will be contacted directly if their scheduled surgeries are affected.

• In-patient visitation to hospitals or health centres will be suspended, with exceptions made on a case-by-case basis for patients receiving end-of-life care, in labour and delivery, as well as in pediatrics.

• Designated family caregivers may continue to visit personal care homes. General visitation may be suspended with exceptions in place for end-of-life care. General visitation to outdoor visitation shelters will be implemented, once operational.

NEW: Southern Health–Santé Sud health region moving to red (critical) on the Pandemic Response System on Monday.

New outbreaks

Public health officials have advised that outbreaks have been declared at The Pas Homeless Shelter–Oscar’s Place in The Pas, Maplewood Manor in Steinbach, and the St. Norbert personal care home in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.