COVID-19 Testing Site Opening at Red River College

WINNIPEG — A new COVID-19 community testing site opens today at Red River College’s Notre Dame Campus.

The province says the Minor Illness and Injury Clinic at 2055 Notre Dame Avenue will run as an after-hours testing site.

Appointments can be made through the province’s online booking system.

The clinic will run COVID-19 testing Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. Weekend appointments will also be available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Red River College testing sites joins the Dakota Medical Centre as the second community clinic to offer testing.