$2 Million in Prizes — and a Great Cause

When you get your HSC Millionaire Lottery ticket, you’re playing to win your dream home – and you’re supporting life-saving health care right here in Manitoba

The HSC Millionaire Lottery is back for 2020 – and when you win, we all win.

When you get your tickets, you’ll be entered into over 2,000 draws to win $2 million in prizes, including a Grand Prize Draw with 6 millionaire packages to choose from, and homes in Winnipeg (Tuxedo, Sage Creek, or Amber Grove), Charleswood, a two-home package on Vancouver Island, or $1.2 million tax-free cash.

But you’ll also be supporting life-saving care at Manitoba’s flagship hospital, Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg.

“By supporting Manitoba’s hospital through the purchase of a lottery ticket, you are helping HSC to remain nimble and resilient at a unique time in global health,” says HSC Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathon Lyon.

“Your support is an investment in a stronger health care system for everyone.”

Specifically, your purchases lead to improved patient care, innovative research initiatives, new state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and training opportunities for HSC’s health care staff.

Simply put, every dollar raised stays right here in Manitoba – helping Manitobans just like you and your family.

Your support helps make life better for the patients and families who visit HSC every day – and for the doctors, nurses, staff, and health care heroes who are working so hard for all of us during these extraordinary times.

And, let’s not forget, you can win some terrific prizes!

If you order your tickets before Midnight, Friday, October 2nd, you’ll be automatically entered in the $36,000 Fall Bonus Draw: winner chooses a 2020 Toyota RAV4, a 2020 Honda Fit, a $30,000 furniture/appliance credit with Dufresne, a $30,000 CWT Vacations travel gift voucher, or $27,000 cash.

Early buyers win more. You’ll also be entered in the $43,000 Super Bonus Draw and the $200,000 Early Bird Draw – and, of course, the Grand Prize Draw, to win and choose one of these terrific options:

Grand Prize option 1: KDR Home in Tuxedo (package worth $1.54 million)

This renovated 5-bedroom, 2,377 sq. ft. luxury home is steps from Wellington Crescent and Assiniboine Park, at 110 Chataway Boulevard, Winnipeg. Enjoy your private backyard deck, luxurious master suite, and your new life in one of Winnipeg’s most coveted neighbourhoods! (Comes with $25,000 cash)

Grand Prize option 2: Maric Home in Sage Creek (package worth $1.42 million)

This fully furnished luxury home (3 Tanager Trail, Winnipeg) is built with the unwavering attention to detail and quality craftsmanship that Maric Homes is known for. Get ready to enjoy this gorgeous custom home! (Comes with 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo, $25,000 gift voucher to CWT Vacations, and $250,000 cash)

Grand Prize option 3: Sterling Home in Charleswood (package worth $1.35 million)

A beautiful 4-bedroom, 2,335 sq. ft. family home in RidgeWood West (3 Creemans Crescent, Winnipeg) – the ideal choice for those who feel most at home close to nature, yet still enjoy having all the conveniences of the city nearby. (Comes with $60,000 furniture/appliance credit to Dufresne, $25,000 gift voucher to CWT Vacations, 2020 Toyota 4Runner, 2020 Lexus LX, and $400,000 cash)

Grand Prize option 4: Amber Grove Bungalow by StreetSide Developments (package worth $1.36 million)

Experience a unique sense of style, comfort and maintenance-free living – with this 2-bedroom, 1,182 sq. ft. bungalow unit (1406-388 Pipeline Road, Winnipeg). Includes a lower level, modern kitchen and a spacious living room – the perfect place to call home and home friends and family! (Comes with $40,000 furniture/appliance credit to Dufresne, $25,000 gift voucher to CWT Vacations, 2020 BMW X4 M40i, 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i, and $750,000 cash)

Grand Prize option 5: Two homes on Vancouver Island (package worth $1.38 million)

Win not one but two ocean-view cottage suites at SookePoint! These units (1A and 1B, 1000 SookePoint Place, Sooke, BC) are anchored on a solid rock peninsula on the extreme southwest tip of Canada’s wild West Coast. Prepare for a lifetime of exceptional, everyday ocean views at one of British Columbia’s most beautiful, jaw-dropping locations. (Comes with 2021 Airstrem Bambi trailer, 2020 Toyota Tacoma, 2020 Porshce 718 Cayman, $25,000 gift voucher to CWT Vacations, and $200,000 cash)

Grand Prize option 6: $1.2 MILLION CASH

Your prize is up to you! Become Manitoba’s next millionaire.

You can order your HSC Millionaire Lottery tickets online at hscmillionaire.com or by phone at (204) 253-5688 or toll-free at 1 (855) 999-5688. Tickets are also available for purchase in-person at London Drugs in St. Vital Centre, most Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Winnipeg and Shoppers Drug Mart in Selkirk.

Tickets cost 1 for $100 / 2 for $175 / 4 for $300 / or 8 for $500.

This year’s 50/50 PLUS jackpot could grow to a whopping $2 million – and the winner takes half! Tickets cost 2 for $20 / 8 for $40 / or 30 for $60.

And if you add Daily Cash PLUS tickets to your order, you’ll be entered into 69 extra draws and 31 straight days of winning – with $140,000 in cash up for grabs. Tickets cost 2 for $20 / 5 for $40 / or 10 for $60.

(50/50 PLUS and Daily Cash PLUS tickets can only be ordered in conjunction with a 2020 HSC Millionaire main lottery ticket.)

License Numbers: LGCA 1822-RF-34736, LGCA 1822-RF-34737, LGCA 1822-RF-34738