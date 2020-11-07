271 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday; 7 Additional Deaths











137 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 271 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 7,689.

Seven additional deaths were also announced — a new single-day record high:

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Victoria General Hospital

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Victoria General Hospital

Health officials say there are 4,460 active cases, 3,126 people have recovered, and 159 people are in the hospital, including 23 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and three people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 31 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 22 cases in the Northern health region

• 23 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 39 cases in the Southern Health region

• 156 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,216 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 279,917.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.