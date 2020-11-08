441 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday; 3 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 441 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 8,130.

Three additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Seine River Retirement Home

Health officials say there are 4,849 active cases, 3,175 people have recovered, and 173 people are in the hospital, including 25 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and six people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 16 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 12 cases in the Northern health region

• 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 86 cases in the Southern Health region

• 318 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,590 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 285,269.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.