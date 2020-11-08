Manitoba Orders Probe Following Surge of COVID-19 Deaths at Care Homes











By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is ordering an independent investigation of two private long-term care homes in Winnipeg that have seen outbreaks of COVID-19.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the province will hire an independent health expert to look at what caused spikes in case numbers and deaths at Parkview Place and Maples Personal Care Home, both owned by Revera.

There were eight deaths at the Maples home within 48 hours recently, seven of which were linked to COVID-19.

Paramedics were called in Friday night.

Two residents had died before they arrived, three required hospitalization, and others were treated on site.

Revera has said it had a full complement of nurses on site at the time, and a 65 per cent staffing level of health-care aides