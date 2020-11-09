365 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday; 3 Additional Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 365 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 8,495.

Three additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,152 active cases, 3,234 people have recovered, and 192 people are in the hospital, including 28 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and nine people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 16 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 16 cases in the Northern health region

• 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 91 cases in the Southern Health region

• 233 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,143 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 288,568.

Personal care home outbreaks

Outbreaks have been declared at Bethania Mennonite personal care home in Winnipeg, Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg, St. Amant Health and Transition Services in Winnipeg and Extendicare Tuxedo Villa personal care home in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.