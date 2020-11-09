Manitoba Launches Tool to Find Closest Flu Vaccine Location











1 Share

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has launched an online tool to make it easier for citizens to find out where to receive their influenza vaccine.

The Flu Shot Finder was developed in collaboration with GeoManitoba and uses an interactive map to show where people can find their flu vaccine.

“It’s important to get the flu vaccine every fall, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it’s even more important,” Health Minister Cameron Friesen said in a statement.

“This new tool will make it easier for Manitobans to find a location near them to get a flu shot and to add an extra layer of protection this fall.”

People can enter an address, or choose ‘my location’ and the map will populate with nearby locations, including physicians’ offices, pharmacies and public health offices, that are offering the vaccine. Other filters include walk-in locations or any age limitations.

Manitobans are reminded to call ahead to confirm the site is still able to offer the vaccine, based on constantly-changing vaccine supply levels.