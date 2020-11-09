Manitoba Creating $10M Remote Learning Resource Centre











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending $10 million to create a remote learning resource centre for educators and instructors.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the centre will see the hiring of more than 100 teachers and 20 educational assistants.

“COVID-19 has changed a lot about our lives, and some of the greatest impacts have been on how we teach, learn and deliver education,” said Goertzen.

“This new centre will provide much-needed support to teachers across the province who are leading remote learning, many for the first time, and to parents who have found themselves in the role of teacher and are in need of resources.”

The centre, which is expected to roll out later this month, will ensure all students have access to learning materials regardless of the circumstances posed by COVID-19, the province says.

Clinicians and IT support will also be hired for the centre, which will build upon “established expertise and resources, and access a network of divisions across Manitoba, and leveraging existing digital platforms used by many school divisions and students already.”

The province has already been working with school divisions in the lead up to the launch of the resource centre, including the Pembina Trails School Division and St. James Assiniboia School Division.

Funding for the initiative comes from the federal government’s Safe Return to Class Fund.

Goertzen also announced there would be three additional non-instructional days added to the school calendar for the 2020-21 year so that schools can focus on collaborative planning as they shift and adapt to remote learning. Two of these days will be scheduled before Christmas and one in the second semester. Divisions will incorporate these days into their calendars where it fits best.

Watch Monday’s announcement: