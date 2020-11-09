Winnipeg Police Extend Hours at Downtown Headquarters













Winnipeg police are extending the hours when the public can attend their headquarters building in downtown Winnipeg.

The WPS service centre at 245 Smith Street will now be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Service centres in the district stations will remain closed.

“The extended hours will provide greater access to a police officer if a member of the public needs to make a report or discuss an issue,” police said in a release.

The hours for criminal record checks and fingerprinting will continue to be available to the public from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding holidays.

Police say despite the extended hours, people are encouraged to file their reports online or by phone at (204) 986-6313, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.