384 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday; 5 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 384 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 8,878.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

· A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

· A man in his 70s from the Southern Health health region

· A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Seine River Retirement Residence

· A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home outbreak

· A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital outbreak

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,390 active cases, 3,374 people have recovered, and 207 people are in the hospital, including 30 in the intensive care unit. One-hundred and fourteen people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

· 26 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

· 41 cases in the Northern health region

· 18 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

· 83 cases in the Southern Health region

· 216 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,762 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 290,560.

Manitoba moving to code red

Effective 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, Manitoba is moving to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System. The new restrictions will limit social contacts to your household only, close non-essential businesses and reduce grocery store capacity to 25 percent.

Care home outbreaks

New COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Bethania Mennonite personal care home in Winnipeg, Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg, St. Amant Health and Transition Services in Winnipeg, Extendicare Tuxedo Villa personal care home in Winnipeg and Brightwater Senior Living of Tuxedo in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.